CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -
Clemson football players have been wearing stickers on their helmets this season with terms such as "Put a stop to racism" and "Black lives matter.”
Recently, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked a question about his stance on Black Lives Matter during his radio show, particularly about whether the stickers are showing support for the organization Black Lives Matter, rather than the statement that black lives matter. During the radio show, Swinney said he supports law enforcement, and also his players desire to express themselves.
The football coach was asked to clarify his stance on the subject Tuesday morning at his weekly press conference. This was his response:
"I'm on board with a lot of the messages. I’m not on board with political organizations. that's a different question. I’m very apolitical when it comes to political organizations. So, I don't really support any organizations. I support common sense causes, that's for sure. I’d refer back to what I said this summer, black lives more than matter, black lives are worthy. they equally matter, it's no different. Absolutely black lives matter, that's common sense. I’ve lived my life that hopefully my actions have shown, not just something I’ve said. It's not that I’m not for the messages. I’m just a traditional guy. I came from Alabama, and that’s really just the reason we don't change our uniforms. It's not just for the messages or whatever, it's just that I don't mess with uniforms."
