GLENDALE, AZ (FOX Carolina) - “What a way to end a decade,” Head coach Dabo Swinney said after Clemson defeated Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl late Saturday night in Arizona.
“It’s amazing how it all came together how I hoped it would,” Swinney said.
The coach admitted Clemson did not start off the game very well. He said the team had some failings in some basic areas in the first half.
“In the end, these guys found a way to get it done,” Swinney told reporters.
“It’s unbelievable,” added Chad Smith, the senior linebacker who was named MVP of the game.
“We’re just getting started and the best is yet to come,” Swinney said of his team.
A reporter asked quarterback Trevor Lawrence about a hard hit that he took in the second quarter, which led the officials to make a targeting call against Ohio State.
“I just got a bad stinger and it scared me for a second,” Lawrence said. I couldn’t move my arm for a minute.”
Lawrence said he was angry that he had to miss a play, but the call made a big impact on the game.
“When I came back, I new we had to score there,” the sophomore quarterback said.
Clemson won 29-23 and will move on to face Louisiana State in the national championship on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.
MORE - Clemson wins Fiesta Bowl, will face LSU in New Orleans for National Championship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.