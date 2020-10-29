CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson's star quarterback will sit out this week's game against Boston College after testing positive for COVID-19.
Head coach Dabo Swinney says Trevor Lawrence is now in isolation, and aisde from mild symptoms is doing well. The positive test for the virus means Lawrence will not face off against Boston with the Tigers this week. Swinney's full statement follows:
Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.
The Tigers have seen both student-athletes and staff test positive for the virus as the season has gone on. Regardless, Clemson remains undefeated in ACC conference play.
Lawrence later tweeted further confirmation with his own statement, staying he'll still be rooting for his teammates while in isolation:
October 30, 2020
