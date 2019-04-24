CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tavien Feaster will finish his college football career outside of his native South Carolina, but Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney says he's still wrapping things up at the university.
Swinney confirmed Wednesday that the running back entered the NCAA transfer portal and intends to transfer from Clemson University to another college. However, the coach says Feaster will complete his degree at Clemson by August.
“We appreciate Tavien for everything he brought to Clemson University and our program and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward," Swinney said in a statement.
Feaster, originally from Spartanburg, played in 41 career games with the Tigers. He racked up 11 starts, 1,330 career rushing yards, and 15 touchdowns on 22 carries. He also hauled in 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions.
He will exit Clemson's program ranked second in program history in career yards per carry (5.99) among qualified rushers, trailing only current running back Travis Etienne (7.79).
