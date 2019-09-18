SYLVA, NC (FOX Carolina) - Sylva police say the driver of a stolen truck lead them on a chase Wednesday that required multiple law enforcement agencies to help bring the suspect in.
According to police chief Chris Hatton, a citizen told SPD on September 15 that their red Honda Ridgeline was stolen from a local shopping center, and filed a report with the department. SPD then began the investigation, but it didn't take long for the truck to show up.
Hatton says one of his sergeants spotted the truck on Wednesday around noon, driving on Cope Creek Road. The officer then tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Hatton says the driver, later identified as Christopher Gaskins, refused to pull over.
Hatton says Jackson County deputies and North Carolina Highway Patrol immediately responded to help with the chase, which he says exceeded 110 miles per hour. Hatton says Gaskins drove eastbound on US-74 toward Haywood County, prompting Haywood County law enforcement to prepare for Gaskins' arrival.
However, Hatton says Gaskins made a sudden U-turn and traveled westbound on US-74 back towards Sylva. The agencies involved then made a plan to deflate the tires on the Ridgeline to safely end the chase, successfully deflating the tires along the highway.
Even then, police say Gaskins didn't stop fleeing; after the truck was stopped, Hatton says Gaskins ran on foot into nearby woods into the Fisher Creek area. Jackson County deputies and Sylva PD caught up with him as he tried to climb up a steep bank. Gaskins was then taken into custody without further incident and is in the Jackson County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
His charges include:
- Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- Fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle
- Two counts of injury to personal property
- Three counts of resisting a public officer
- No operators license
- Reckless driving with wanton disregard
- Speeding
“The Sylva Police Department is grateful to Sheriff Hall and the men and women of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office," Hatton said in a statement. "Their work was crucial in ending this situation as quickly and safely as possible. I spoke with the Sheriff at the scene, and he was very happy that we were able to safely get this individual in custody. Teamwork is critical in our business.”
