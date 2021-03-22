GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A tech company that employs nearly 1,000 people in Greenville announced a merger with a Florida-based company on Monday.
California-based Synnex has announced a merger agreement with Tech Data, headquartered in Clearwater Florida.
Synnex's North American headquarters for its Technology Solutions business is based in Greenville, according a spokesman.
The deal will effectively double Synnex in size, making it a $57 billion company with 22,000 employees.
The spokesman was not able to disclose how and if workers in Greenville will be impacted by the merger.
