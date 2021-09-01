ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters with the Asheville Fire Department confirmed that T.C. Roberson High School has been evacuated due to reports of smoke in the building
Crews are currently at the school and searching for the source, according to a tweet from the department.
AFD companies are on scene at T.C. Roberson HS for reports of smoke in the building. Crews are searching for the source. School has been evacuated.— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) September 1, 2021
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
