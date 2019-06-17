GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) T.L. Hanna is saying goodbye to one head football coach, and celebrating the promotion of another.
On June 17, the 2018 runner up in the 5A State Championship game's head coach Jeff Herron announced his retirement.
“It has been an incredible journey working with Coach Herron the past two years, his leadership and coaching abilities elevated us to the top," said Athletic Director John Cann.
In a meeting with coaches and players, Herron announced Offensive Coordinator and Running Backs coach, Jason Tone, will take over the leadership role. Tone has been with T.L Hanna for two years.
I have had the pleasure of working for Coach Herron for seven years, and during that time I have had the opportunity to watch and learn from an amazing leader of young men," Tone said.
Herron said he cannot think of a better place to have ended his coaching and teaching career.
“The administrative support of Principal Tobin, Superintendent Wilson, and Coach Cann (Athletic Director) has been more than any coach could ever hope for, and the great students, parents, faculty and staff of T.L. Hanna create a truly special community," he said.
As for Tone, his extensive background in coaching state champions has prepared him for this new role at T.L. Hanna.
“I look forward to building on the foundation of success that Coach Herron created, and I am extremely excited for the opportunity to be the head coach at such a historic and storied program," Tone said.
T.L. Hanna takes on Emerald in the season opener on August 30.
