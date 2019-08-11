ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- T.L. Hanna legend James "Radio" Kennedy has been hospitalized, according to former T.L. Hanna High School football coach Harold Jones.
Jones said he went to pick up his friend, and noticed that he looked really swollen, so Jones immediately took him to the hospital for treatment.
Jones says because Radio has diabetes, that likely played a role.
Coach Harold Jones says that he is staying overnight to be by his friend's side, and they will know when he can be discharged in the morning.
The story of Kennedy’s friendship with former T.L. Hanna football coach Harold Jones was the subject of the film "Radio" in 2003.
