T.L. Hanna students prepare tribute for James "Radio" Kennedy

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) There may not be enough hours, minutes, or seconds, in the day to talk about the death of James "Radio" Kennedy. However, students in a studio at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson County are working on telling a special story.
“He was a truly great man," Triniti Barron said.
She's a senior at Hanna and is talking about Radio in her Journalism class.
“I’ve learned how to articulate my words better in this class," Barron said.
When asked about the loss of Kennedy, there's so much many can say.
“He was a very loving man and he really did bring a lot of joy to the school," she said.
Now, she and other students are working on a video tribute in honor of Radio for his memorial service.
Kennedy, the man with a mental disability that taught these students and this teacher about love.
“It was tough," Chase Culbertson said.
So, when Culbertson heard Radio died this former football coach who teaches history thought about Radio legacy.
“I’m just glad that we all got a chance to know him, you know and be impacted but his life," Culbertson said.
Students are paying tribute with pinned pictures and messages and even though Radio's life played out on the big screen, Culbertson says he's always been a star at T.L. Hanna.
“The main thing Radio teaches I think everybody, but definitely me is joy through everything," Culbertson said.
That's why thousands are expected to say goodbye to a man who would always say "hello," and Culbertson and those broadcast students say for them, that's the real lesson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.