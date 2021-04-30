GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Table 301 Kitchen (formerly Soby's on the Side) announced on Friday that they are closing after 20 years in business.
The President of Table 301, Carl Sobocinski, announced the news in a press release on Friday.
Sobocinski says that although they made it through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they faced a new "epidemic" in a workforce shortage. He adds that this shortage led to the decision to close the store.
According to Sobocinski, With the recent merger and acquisition of Season's Catering, they will be moving the Table 301 Catering operation to their larger facility. He adds that by closing Table 301 Kitchen, they can consolidate their workforce into Table 301 Catering.
Sobocinski says that in addition to a lack of workforce, many businesses in Downtown Greenville have not returned to the office full time. This fact means the demand for food has not reached pre-COVID-19 levels, according to Sobocinski.
Sobocinski ended the press release saying, "Thank you for 20 incredible years. We will miss all our regulars and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the amazing support."
Table 301 Kitchen's last day open will be on Saturday, May 1.
More news: Deputies seek public's help identifying men who stole gold-dredging equipment | News | foxcarolina.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.