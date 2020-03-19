GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Carl Sobocinski issued a statement Thursday via his Table 301 restaurant group thanking customers for their continued support after South Carolina's governor ordered all restaurants in the states to close their dining rooms.
Under the executive order, all South Carolina restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery customers in order to help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.
Below is Sobocinski's statement:
Yesterday was day one of bar and restaurant dining room closures and we were overwhelmed with the outpouring of concern and willingness to help out. All of us in the Hospitality Industry are figuring this out as we go along and looking for every ray of sunshine and glimmer of hope we can find. Yesterday gave me tremendous hope and trust in the human spirit. The countless texts, calls, and e-mails mean more than you can imagine. Keep them coming not only to me and our team, but to all in your circle of influence. We all need encouragement and to see the good in mankind during the unprecedented time we are living through.
I don’t think there is ever anything wrong with being transparent and today I want to be brutally transparent and share with you some of the many efforts being made, not only our restaurant group, but by all of our peers and colleagues in this community and around the nation. Our industry is one that is full of kind, selfless, compassionate, and warm-hearted individuals. Many of us chose this profession for its nature of giving and for others, like myself, the industry chose me. I could not be more proud or more thankful for this industry finding me and turning me into a lifer.
We began planning for the worst last week as we saw communities around the country shutting down and restricting gathering. Our plan was to discuss one on one with our leadership and management team first and see who could get by for any period of time with a furlough, voluntary time off, deferred compensation, or 50% reduction in work and pay. My salary was the first to be suspended indefinitely and then managers and leaders one by one offered anywhere from 2-8 weeks of furlough, so that any and all of our financial resources could be used, for as long as possible (several weeks hopefully), to offer the very limited work hours available to those with the greatest tenure and need. Employees graciously volunteered to be furloughed if they lived with parents or had lower living expenses and could get by so that those that are heads of household could receive as many of the hours possible.
We will continue to pay for our associates’ benefits during this closure time and that is why we are calling this workforce reduction a furlough as opposed to a lay off. I don’t know how long we can continue to offer that but we are prepared to do it as long as we can, even up to several weeks. Every associate will have their jobs here waiting when the Governor’s mandate is lifted and our valued guests are allowed back in our restaurants for nourishment and enrichment. Employees are able to collect unemployment during this furlough and we have set up specific hours where myself and other executive team members are available for counseling and helping employees navigate talking with creditors, managing their essential vs non-essential expenses, as well as general “grief counseling” if you will.
We have met with vendors, lenders, and service providers to suspend every imaginable expense that we have, and once again, I have been overwhelmed with the “whatever we can do during these times” attitude and approach we are seeing.
We have converted our operations into Curbside Pick-Up, Carry Out, and Delivery (still ironing logistics of this out) operations. In truth our workforce has been reduced by over 80% and our revenue stream projected to be somewhere between 10% and 20% of normal. But we are here and we are open for counter service carry out at Table 301 Catering and Kitchen (old Soby’s on the Side), Southern Pressed Juicery, and Papi’s Taco’s and for “To Go” business at our other restaurants. All of our full service dine in restaurants have created incredible tasting and valued family meals including The Lazy Goat, Passerelle, The Nose Dive, Soby’s, Table 301 Catering and Kitchen, and Jianna. You can find links to all the menus in one place here.
In doing everything we have been able to do to work with our vendors, lenders, and service providers to suspend services, extend terms, and defer payments, we now can dedicate and allocate 100% of your carry out purchases to our employees’ wages. Yes, 100% of all food sales at every one of our locations during this shut down will go directly to giving hours and shifts to our hard-working associates. This I hope gives you a greater sense of your support is directly impacting the lives of our workforce.
You all have been so gracious in the first 24 hours with your Carry Out meal purchases, Gift Card purchases, and sincere words of encouragement. I would love to thank you for that and thank you in advance for your continued “To Go Food” patronage during these times. As a way of saying Thank You for all of your kindness, I would like to offer you all some much-added value for your continued support. All Gift Cards purchased now through Sunday evening online at www.shoptable301.com will come with a value add on of 20% - 25%. A $25 gift card will have a value of $30; $50 will have a value of $60; $100 a value of $125 and $200 a value of $250. We can’t thank you enough for your support and just like with our ongoing “To Go Food” sales, 100% of these gift card sales will go directly to our employees. And one last incentive which in addition to being a tremendous value will give you something to do as a family at home, is a 50% discount on our Soby’s Cookbook. What better way to do a family activity than in the kitchen cooking. The Soby’s Cookbook may also be purchased online at www.shoptable301.com and in our stores.
I hope you took the time today to read through this and I hope you will know the depth of my gratitude and strength you have given to our team by your show of grace and compassion.
With the sincerest of gratitude.
Carl
Table 301 includes Soby's, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive, Passerelle Bistro, Southern Pressed Juicery, Highway 301, and more.
