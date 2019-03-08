Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism says that Table Rock State Park will be back open fully today now that planned controlled burns have ended.
On Thursday sections of the park including the East Gate entrance, Lakeside Trail and east side of the park were off limits for the 45 acre burn.
The prescribed burn began around noon on Thursday.
According to the forestry commission, the burn was to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor, which can help prevent catastrophic wildfires in the area.
The Forestry Commission managed the burn in cooperation with The Nature Conservancy and South Carolina State Parks.
