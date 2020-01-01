PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Table Rock State Park now offers virtual reality headsets that give visitors a simulated hike up the mountain, the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism announced on Wednesday.
The headsets were made possible by grants and donations from BMW Manufacturing and the family of Greenville County native Tom Presnell. They provides a 360-degree virtual reality experience of iconic spots along the Table Rock Trail.
“This new service helps us provide an exceptional experience for visitors, especially people who cannot climb 3.6 miles to the top of Table Rock,” said Paul McCormack, Director of the South Carolina State Park Service in a news release “You get to see the scenic views, deep forests and natural beauty of a protected mountainside of the Southern Blue Ridge.”
The virtual tour features four iconic stops along the trail :
- The trailhead at Carrick Creek waterfall
- The halfway shelter
- Governor’s Rock
- Top of Table Rock
The headsets are made by Oculus and are available to use for free at the Table Rock Visitors Center, located at 158 E. Ellison Lane in Pickens.
