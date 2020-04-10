Greenville, TN (FOX Carolina) - A Tennessee man said he thought he was doing a good deed for his wife and coworkers, when instead, a group of employees at a local restaurant decided to outdo him.
Kerry Emmett said his wife is an RN and he decided to pick up food for her and her co-workers because they couldn't leave work. Because of the late hour, Emmett said he pulled into a Greenville, TN Taco Bell.
Emmet says he apologized at the drive-thru before ordering because he had arrived just 10 minutes before they were set to close for the night.
After ordering, Emmet said he pulled up to the window to pay, and even included a $40 tip to be split among the employees at the Taco Bell when he says something unexpected happened.
Emmet says the staff refused his payment and even returned the $40 tip along with a receipt signed by the employees with a note reading, "From us to ya'll. Have a great night. Thank you!"
Emmet wrote on Facebook, "I thought I was doing a good deed, to go and get it and pay for it and Taco Bell graciously trumped me unexpectedly. Thank you so much."
