GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It's no secret that prom is expensive but two local women are trying to help make some young women's dreams come true.
Carla Boyd and Rolitha Walker, who are the moms' to former Clemson Football standouts Tajh Boyd and Shaq Lawson, are teaming up to collect gently used or new prom dresses for local teenagers.
This is the first year that the Tajh Boyd Foundation and Shaq Lawson Foundation are teaming up for this prom dress drive.
They're collecting the dresses at at following locations across the upstate through March 14:
CLEMSON
Mr. Knickerbocker
384 College Avenue
GREENVILLE
Mr. Knickerbocker
1125 Woodruff Road #203
Nason Accounting
233 Adley Way
BLMC Mortage
5 Whtsett Street (near Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
Munaco Sealing Solutions Inc.
Munaco Sealing Solutions Inc.
5 Ketron Ct. (across from Costco)
Upcountry History Museum
540 Buncombe Sreet
MAULDIN
Dancers Edge Revolution
403 Miller Road, Ste I
SENECA
Tuscany Salon and Spa
1510 Blue Ridge Blvd. Ste 107
TRAVELERS REST
Tree House Cafe and Studio
27 S. Main Street
For more information you can call Carla Boyd at 1-908-309-7529.
