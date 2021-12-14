SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It's the grand opening of the Grand Carousel in downtown Spartanburg's Morgan Square.
The new attraction is replacing Skating on the Square. City officials previously said they had to cancel the old holiday tradition because of supply chain issues.
The carousel, presented by the Piedmont Interstate Fair Association, officially opens at 5 p.m. and will stay open through the Jaycees Christmas Parade until 9 p.m.
The carousel is free for all ages, but riders must be 36" or taller. Children 36"-42" must be accompanied by an adult.
The Grand Carousel's hours are:
- Monday-Thursday: 5-9 p.m.
- Friday: 3-9 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 12-9 p.m.
Holiday hours are:
- Christmas Eve: 12-6 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- New Year's Eve 3-9 p.m.
- New Year's Day 12-9 p.m.
For more information about the ride and other holiday events, click here.
