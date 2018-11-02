ROBBINSVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Graham County Schools said two students and a school bus driver were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a school bus crashed.
The school bus was picking up students for Robbinsville elementary though high schools when the bus ran down an embankment and into a creek off Franks Creek Road.
A school district spokesperson said no serious injuries were reported but the students and bus driver were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Troopers said the bus was traveling on a curvy road and ran onto the right shoulder, which was muddy and soft from rain.
"The bus then traveled down an embankment, struck a tree and overturned onto its right side in a creek," Master Trooper Murico Stephens said. "Several students and the driver were transported to the hospital with various injuries, none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening."
Troopers said the bus dropped about 20-feet down the embankment.
The road will be closed for several hours while two large wreckers work to remove the bus from the creek.
