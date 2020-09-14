LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - According to a MLB.com article, a talent scout for the St. Louis Cardinals from Laurens, SC has died at age 46.
Charles Peterson died Sunday evening after being hospitalized in mid August with COVID-19, the article states.
Peterson served as an amateur scout for the Cardinals since 2012.
The Cardinals released a statement Sunday on Peterson's passing:
"We are saddened to learn of the passing of amateur scout Charles Peterson. Hired by the team in 2012, Charles was the signing scout for our 2020 1st rd. pick Jordan Walker. Our thoughts and condolences are with Charles’ family and friends."
We are saddened to learn of the passing of amateur scout Charles Peterson.— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 14, 2020
