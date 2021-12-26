ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban have dissolved Afghanistan’s two election commissions as well as state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs. A deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government says Sunday the country’s Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission have been dissolved. He called them “unnecessary institutes for the current situation in Afghanistan.” He said if there is a need for the commissions in the future, the Taliban government can revive them. Both commissions were mandated to administer and supervise all types of elections in the country, including presidential, parliamentary and provincial council elections.
