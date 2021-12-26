FILE - Hawa Alam Nuristani, chief of Election Commission of Afghanistan, center, speaks during a press conference at the Independent Election Commission office in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 18, 2020. The Taliban dissolved Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs, an official said Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)