PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Pickens County Emergency Management confirms Hazmat crews are working to clear a wreck involving an overturned tanker along SC 183.
Easley Fire Department says the call came in around 8:34 a.m. Wednesday between Holly Bush Road and Ireland Road. No injuries were reported that they are aware of.
Fire crews say the tanker was carrying sodium hydroxide, thus the needed response from Hazmat. However, they say there's no threat to the public.
As of 1:45 p.m., firefighters say they were still out cleaning up the spill. The portion of the roadway will be blocked off for the time being.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
