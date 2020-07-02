GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The owner of Tanner’s Big Orange restaurant in Greenville issued a public apology Thursday.
John Zeller spoke at his restaurant on Pleasantburg Drive alongside activists Traci Fant with Freedom Fighters Upstate SC and Dr. U. A. Thompson with Urban Divinity.
Zeller said he saw something on Facebook on June 7 that "triggered him." Zeller said his remarks that ensued "set the city on fire."
“I couldn’t be more regretful for the words that I said. They were wrong words," Zeller said, renouncing his online remarks.
"I am asking everyone who affected by words to forgive me," Zeller said.
"It was the worst thing I have ever done in terms of shooting my mouth off."
Zeller said he has become a lot more sensitive to others feelings about social media posts and the reaction to his own posts has changed his life.
Protests began outside the restaurant on June 8. One vehicle turned into the parking lot during the initial protest, prompting a weeks-long investigation by police, but the driver of the vehicle was not charged after Greenville police said they found he was just attempting to order lunch.
RELATED - Police: Driver will not face charges for incident during protest at Tanner's Big Orange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.