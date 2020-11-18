CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University’s ad hoc task force assembled after more than 600 possible unmarked graves were discovered on the grounds of Woodlands Cemetery.
The task force said they have started processing and preparing records for preservation and digitizing documents that were found about Fort Hill and are working with two experts on the discovery of African American burial sites in the cemetery. Additionally, the team is researching historical records in the state archives in Columbia to try and find names of convicted laborers who may be buried there.
12 laborers who died at Clemson College have been identified, as well as the name of another person who got sick at Clemson College but died shortly after returning to the penitentiary
Their initial search found that laborers worked at the site through 1914, and the youngest of them was just 14 years old.
