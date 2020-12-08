Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Vance Elementary School Renaming Task Force presented their final recommendation to the Asheville City Board of Education during a meeting Monday night.
The task force recommended the school be renamed the Lucy S. Herring Elementary School. Members of the task force say the decision was reached after hearing the thoughts and feelings of students, staff and families in the community.
Asheville City Schools say Herring dedicated 52 years of her life to teaching, including 35 years in Asheville City and Buncombe County.
Previously, the Renaming Task Force narrowed down its list of suggestion from more than twenty to just five in November.
All five finalist were Black female educators who faithfully served the students and families of Asheville City Schools, officials said. The Task force ultimately chose Herring saying it was her legacy, and trail-blazing nature that made the work of the other four finalist possible.
Asheville City Schools released the following on Herring's life:
"A Black female educator, she began her career at just 16 in a one-room Swannanoa school house before moving to Hill Street School in 1920 and later Stephens-Lee High School. In 1941, Herring became the principal at Mountain Street - a school that was later named after her - and was one of the district’s first Black administrators, eventually overseeing segregated elementary schools for both districts. In 1961, Mountain Street School was rebuilt and named Lucy S. Herring School. For six years, the school served local Students of Color before closing in 1967 following court-ordered integration."
Although the task force recommended naming the school after Herring, they believe a plaque honoring Herring along with the other four finalist (Christine Avery, Gladys Pierce Fornery, Elynora M. Foster and Florence Green) could hang in a prominent place within the school celebrating their contributions.
Following the recommendation last night, the task force hopes the Board will approve the name change during its February 2021 meeting.
