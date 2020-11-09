ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday. Asheville City Schools (ACS) said the Vance Elementary School Renaming Task Force has narrowed down its future name suggestions from more than 20 to five.
According to Asheville City Schools, the Vance Elementary School Renaming Task Force has a goal of recommending a new name that honors and communicates their current values and beliefs.
ACS said all five suggested names were African American, female educators in Asheville City Schools. Here are the five names:
- Christine Avery
- Gladys Pierce Forney
- Elynora M. Foster
- Florence Green
- Lucy Herring
ACS said when narrowing down the list, the task force considered its original seven guiding principles as well as four themes that were common additions suggested by those who attended the virtual town halls.
- Reflects the values of our current community
- Inclusive
- Has long term potential
- If we choose to name it after a person, it should be a Person of Color
- If we choose a theme, it should be something that’s already unique and relevant to the school
- Locally Relevant
- Something that makes people want to go there
- Someone who is known to support public education
- Promotes Female Empowerment*
- Commitment to racial justice*
- Name should be empowering to the disenfranchised
ACS said the Task Force will bring their final suggestion before the Asheville City Board of Education during its December 7th meeting. It hopes the Board will approve a new school name in February 2021.
More news: As cases rise, states say they'll work with Biden on virus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.