Tattoo artists, customers relieved close-contact businesses back open

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) If it’s something unique, it will catch Kelly Massey’s attention.
“I like tattoos,” she said.
When she sees it and if she likes it, she will go under the needle.
“It’s going to be an anchor and an Infiniti sign that says ‘refuse to sink,’” she said. “I’m going through a lot in my life. So, it just seemed appropriate at the time.”
However, she had to wait several weeks to get her latest tattoo because tattoo shops throughout the state shutdown because of the coronavirus, until now.
“The economy is going to crash if they don’t. I mean people are losing their jobs, I mean we need to get back to work and get back to life,” Massey said.
Now, shops like Skin Grafix Custom Tattoos in Anderson County are open again.
“My favorite thing in the world to do is draw,” Shawn McLeskey said.
For him, it’s about creating art and making a living.
“It’s a big relief because this is you know how I feed my family and take care of my kids,” he said.
“I’ve got to work and make money just like everybody does.”
He became a tattoo artist about two years ago and when Skin Grafix closed, his income went to zero.
“I know a lot of people in the industry that are losing their business all together and are not going to be able to open up.”
Skin Grafix is open under new state guidelines.
“We’re wearing masks to try and you know, minimize anything and it’s the requirements they put on us,” McLeskey said.
Now, he can concentrate on creating permanent smiles for customers like Massey.
“The best feeling is afterward, when people love their tattoo,” McLeskey said.“We’re open and ready.”
