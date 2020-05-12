GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) More businesses in South Carolina are on the path to re-opening next week.
This comes after Governor McMaster announced Monday that several close contact type places can begin working on May 18.
Jason Bible, the owner of Lady Liberty Tattoo Parlor and Liberty Fine Cuts and Shaves in Greer says his employees are more than ready to be back in business.
"Its been a struggle, going on two months without any income", Jason Bible said.
While Bibles Tattoo Parlor and Barbershop get to welcome customers back inside, it won't be business as usual.
"We are going to limit the number of artists and clients. Clients will be expected to show up to their appointments alone", Bible says.
Instead of five or six artists working at one time, Bible says there will have to be just two or three, so as to limit the amount of people in the shop at one time.
Clients are also expected to take precautions.
"Starting out, we are going to expect the client as well as the provider to wear a mask throughout the service".
Both Lady Liberty Tattoo and Liberty Fine Cuts and Shaves are booking appointments online for the re-opening.
Due to a backlog of appointments that had to be cancelled due to the shutdown, Bible says they are trying to get everyone rescheduled as quickly as possible.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.