TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- A local family says they are searching for a dog that went missing early Friday morning.
The Lara family says that their chihuahua, Goliath, was ran away along the Rutherford Rd. area near Pine Knoll Dr. in Taylors. The family says that he ran away just after midnight on Friday.
Goliath is described by the Lara family as a small male older tan chihuahua mix.
The family says that anyone with information on Goliath's whereabouts should contact them at 864-918-1327.
