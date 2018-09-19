SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Taylors man serving a life sentence for a murder in Spartanburg County now has 8 years in federal prison added to his sentence.

Lance Antonio Brewton, 39, was already sentenced for the murder of 24-year-old Natalie Rae Niemitalo, who Brewton shot to death on September 16, 2017. The federal sentence is connected to a crime Brewton committed prior to murdering Niemitalo.

According to Solicitor Barry Barnette, Brewton was caught

carrying a loaded .45 caliber pistol in the parking lot of an Augusta Road convenience store in Greenville County. His criminal history prohibited him from carrying the weapon.

A Greenville County sheriff’s deputy arrested Brewton on an unlawful carrying of a weapon charge. Brewton was jailed and later released on bond.

After Brewton was arrested for the murder of Niemitalo, Barnette asked federal authorities to review the Greenville County incident as part of preparations for the Spartanburg County murder case.

Brewton was indicted federally for unlawful possession of a weapon after a U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms investigation.

“I appreciate the judiciary of the state and federal courts sharing the concern and sentencing the convicted murderer accordingly," said Barnette. “Lance Brewton brazenly violated the law on multiple occasions and he received well-deserved punishment.”