TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A Thanksgiving Day tradition nearly three decades old continues this morning with the Taylors Turkey Day 5-Can Run.
The 29th annual run kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at Eastside High School.
Instead of focusing on results, organizers say the tradition is about helping the community. Runners donate five canned goods to participate.
This year's race will be a little different because of COVID-19. Instead of a mass start, participants can show up any time between 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. and run as much or as little as they like.
The canned goods will go to Greer Community Ministries. Organizers say they have a special request for:
- cans of beef stew
- spaghetti sauce
- hearty soups
- fruit
- one-pound boxes of pasta (spaghetti noodles, rotini, elbow macaroni, etc.)
- boxed cereal
- grits
- oatmeal
For more information click here.
