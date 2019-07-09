MAURY COUNTY, TN (FOX Carolina) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has issued an endangered child alert for three young children who are believed to be with their non-custodial parents.
According to a Twitter post from TBI, Analia Essex, Abigail Christian and Michael Christian were last seen with their parents in Van Buren County on July 9th.
An ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT has been issued for three children missing from Maury County. Analia Essex, Abigail Christian, and Michale Christian are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with info. pic.twitter.com/WgowWTnJ5N— TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 10, 2019
Analia, 6, has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands about 4' tall and weighs 50 pounds.
Her sister, Abigail, is 2 years old and stands 3' tall. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing about 35 pounds.
Their brother, Michale, is just one. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. The toddler weighs about 25 pounds.
TBI says the three children are believed to be with their parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darren Christian. There is no description on what the children or parents may be wearing.
Anyone with information on the family's whereabouts is asked to call the Maury County Sheriff's Office at (931) 388-5151 or 1 (800) TBI-FIND.
