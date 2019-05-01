CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, UNC-Charlotte Chancellor, Dr. Philip Dubois, went on WBT radio to discuss the tragedy that happened on his college campus Tuesday afternoon.
Chancellor Dubois, appearing on former Governor Pat McCroy's radio show, released the names of the two people killed and the four victims that were wounded in Tuesday's shooting.
Dubois said that the 4 victims that were wounded will probably be okay. He said that three of the students have undergone surgery while the fourth has already been released.
Those wounded were identified as Dew Pescario, 19, of Apex, NC, Rami Alramatin, 20, of Saudi Arabia, Emily Haupt, 23, of Charlotte and Sean Dehart, 20, of Apex, NC.
The chancellor said his primary focus at this time is to meet with the family of the victims who died, identified as Ellis Parlier, 19 of Midland, NC and Riley Howell, 21 of Waynesville, NC.
Howell was originally from Asheville and attended school in Buncombe County.
Buncombe County Schools released a statement Wednesday confirming Howell was a 2016 graduate of TC Roberson High School.
Below is the full statement:
We can confirm that Riley Howell, one of the victims of Tuesday’s UNC- Charlotte shooting, is a 2016 graduate of T.C. Roberson High School. Our hearts go out to his family in this very difficult time. Buncombe County Schools student services department is providing counselors and a crisis team today at Roberson to provide support to teachers and students who may be struggling with this news. We can also confirm that Riley’s mother is an employee at Valley Springs Middle School. We have a crisis team in place there, as well. Our focus today is supporting Riley’s friends and family as they cope with this situation. Extra counselors will be in place at these schools for as long as is needed. At this time, we will not be able to arrange any interviews with BCS staff members. We ask for the media’s assistance in maintaining the privacy and dignity of our students, faculty, and staff during this grieving process.
A-B Tech also confirmed Howell was a student at the technical college for two years before transferring to UNC-Charlotte last year.
Below is the statement from A-B Tech's Vice President for Student Services Dr. Terry Brasier:
The A-B Tech community was incredibly saddened to learn of the death of student Riley Howell in the UNC Charlotte shooting.
Riley, who is from Asheville and a graduate of T.C. Roberson High School, attended A-B Tech from 2016 to 2018 and transferred to UNC Charlotte last year. Like me, If you had an opportunity to meet Riley or interact with him, you would have been immediately struck with his positive and infectious energy for life and respect for others. Our faculty and staff who knew Riley particularly are devastated and were not surprised to learn that he was a hero in this tragic event.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Riley’s family, the T.C. Roberson and UNC Charlotte community at this very difficult time.
Wednesday N.C. State Representative Brian Turner stated on his Facebook page that 21-year-old Riley Howell died after engaging the shooter.
Dubois also said the school is focused on the students on campus to make sure they have the support they need from counselors at this time of tragedy.
The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday when police say 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell used a pistol to open fire on students in a classroom during the last day of class.
The North Carolina University police chief said officers arrived within minutes to the class where the shooting occurred and disarmed Terrell.
