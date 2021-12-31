GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Don't want to keep the kids up until midnight to celebrate the New Year? The Children's Museum of the Upstate has you covered.
At both their Greenville and Spartanburg locations, TCMU will host a Noon Year's Eve Celebration, complete with crafts, story time and countdown.
In Greenville, events include:
- Story Time & More in the Dream Theater
- A New Years Eve photo booth
- DIY cupcake liner fireworks to take home
- New Years Resolution activities in steamWORKS
- DIY pom-pom confetti popper
- A "Saran Wrap Candy Ball" game, where kids unwrap candy in a saran wrap ball as music plays. Whoever has the ball when the music stops gets to unwrap the next layer and take the candy.
- "Countdown to Noon" at Noon in our Dream Theater
In Spartanburg, kids can attend:
- Story Time & More
- A handprint fireworks craft time
- "Countdown to Noon"
For more details and how to buy tickets, click here.
