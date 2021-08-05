TRANSLYVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after skeletal remains were found inside a house.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the remains were found by an estranged family member when they went to the property to check on the owner.
Deputies say at this time there does not appear to be any signs of foul play. They also mention the remains will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The name of the decease will not be released at this time.
