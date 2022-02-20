TRANSYLVANIA, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office announced that they located Roger Lee Stansel, a missing 64-year-old man who was believed to be suffering from Dementia or some other form of impairment.
Stancel is currently being evaluated by EMS since he's been outside. However, he appear to be okay.
Deputies said Stansel was last seen at 5:00 p.m. on February 19 near the Skye Drive Area of the Williamson Creek Development in Transylvania County. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie, dark gray wrangler pants, mismatched brown shoes and a blue toboggan. Deputies believe Stancel is traveling on foot since he was last seen walking in the area.
Deputies described Stansel as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. They added that he has blue eyes and gray hair.
Residents near this area are asked to check their property and report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information regarding Stansel can call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3168 or the Transylvania County Communications Center at 828-884-3188.
