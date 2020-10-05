Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Organizers of the TD Essential Market have decided to extend the 2020 season and announced three holiday markets in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
The market, which opened on June 6, will now run through November 21. Organizers say the market will continue in a modified format and offer fresh and local essential grocery items while still maintaining health and safety guidelines.
The three holiday edition markets will be held on November 28, December 5, and December 12.
Each week over 30 vendors are on hand with a variety of fresh foods and specialty items, including seasonal produce, artisan cheeses, certified organic meats, baked goods and handmade crafts.
The entrances and exits for the market are on McBee Avenue and organizers say only a limited number of shoppers will be allowed inside the market at a given time.
Shoppers are asked to review the following guidelines before attending the market:
- Stay home if you are sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick
- Make a shopping list using the online list of participating vendors
- Wear a face covering for the safety of others
- Watch for physical cues such as tape, cones and signs to maintain social distance
- Shop with your eyes only; vendors will handle items
- Use a credit card or exact change when possible
