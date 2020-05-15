GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A modified version of the TD Saturday Market is returning to downtown Greenville in June.
This year’s farmer’s market will be re-branded as the TD Essential Market.
Only 40 vendors will be participating with booths placed ten feet apart. Vendors will also wear face masks and be required to frequently sanitize their hands and highly touched surfaces.
Shoppers will also be required to wear a face mask at all times, according to the Essential Market website, and will only be able to enter and exit the market on McBee Avenue.
Public handwashing stations will be put up throughout the market.
There will be no prepared foods for on-site consumption, food sampling, music, or public seating allowed this year.
Here is the full list of rules for shoppers:
- A face mask must be worn at all times.
- Maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing from others. Watch for physical cues such as tape, cones and signs that are posted as a reminder.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water at handwashing stations located throughout the event site.
- Shop as quickly and efficiently as possible to make space for others. Market staff and vendors may politely ask you to keep moving in an effort to serve as many shoppers as possible.
- Use a credit card or exact change when possible.
- Shop with your eyes only, vendors will handle items.
- Be patient as we work to maintain a healthy and safe shopping space.
