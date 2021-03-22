ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - We are looking at one upstate teacher's efforts to uplift LGBTQ plus youth.
It's in response to some legislation that was proposed that these communities believe directly target them. She's preparing care boxes that are meant to uplift their spirits in a time where they might feel isolated.
They wrote letters to their younger selves. Many of the participants were around long before any signs of equal rights for the lgbtq plus community. So they want to encourage them to keep pushing.
A group of upstate teachers and former students put together 30 care boxes for the l-g-b-t-q plus youth in the upstate.
Maghan Evans Churchill, an Anderson Co. Teacher, says "I was them and I felt like I didn’t not have a voice so it is important for them to see that they do have a voice."
Jasmine Mo'ney Divine St. Augustine, Imperial Crown Princess says, "Why not let us stand with you and make your voice a little louder?"
Snacks, inspirational messages, flags, and more filled this boxes - that are headed to some local schools , a stress management center and into the hands of therapists who serve this community.
"We walked these roads, we have fought these battles and we are ok and just let them know that they are going to be fine," Churchill says.
Earlier this year, we told you about several proposed bills across the nation that, according to Freedom for All Americans, would affect transgender young people and others in the LGBTQ plus community.
Churchill believes, "the world is hard enough just being a teen. Figuring out who you are, figuring out your purpose without being told that you are not ok and that somethings wrong with you."
The isolation of this past year is still evident and they are hoping that you find a way to advocate for the teens in your life- no matter if they identify as LGBTQ plus or not.
You can do that by simply writing a letter to your younger self and pass it along to a young person in your life.
