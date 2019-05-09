COLUMBIA, SC. (FOX Carolina) - Excellence in Education was recognized in Columbia at the Teacher of the Year Gala Wednesday night. Teachers from all over the state attended the event where two Upstate educators were among the top FIVE to be recognized.
This was an exciting night and the two teachers from Anderson and Greenville were honored to make it this far in the rigorous process to select the teacher of the year.
They say their role as teachers is vital for a thriving community.
Shelley Smith, from Greenville, says, "it is an honor to be recognized by your colleagues as a leader in your school and as my [school's] teacher of the year."
Tamara Cox, from Anderson County, says, "I think public education is one of the best things about our country because every student has a chance to go to school and no matter where they came from and they can use that education to achieve wonderful things."
These two represent their Upstate schools as Teachers of the year- they don’t take the role and that impact lightly.
Tamara Cox says that for the first time a librarian is in the top five shining light on their role in the school system.
Cox says, “a lot of times when people think of librarians and they just think of books, but there’s a lot of instruction. So I collaborate with teachers are all over the school I do make standards and help students in general with their success so it’s great to have recognition for the profession.”
Both of these teachers feel their role as an educator is to advocate for their students as well as other educators. So whether they ride out of here in the prize for this award- this brand new BMW- they will continue to speak up for those who they feel matter most.
Smith says that she is excited to be a voice for their students.
Cox added that its important that they are “supporting the teachers and ensuring that we are included in those discussions. I am excited to see the teachers speak up and getting involved.”
MORE NEWS: Upstate schools making sure students, teachers remain prepared
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.