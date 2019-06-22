INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A five month old baby has undergone four open heart surgeries and now the Upstate community is gathering to support the family.
The Southern Legends M.C Club is hosting a benefit ride to raise funds to assist baby Camden, who is recovering from his most recent surgery.
Camden has had 4 open heart surgeries, 1 intestinal surgery, and has just turned 5 months old, his family says.
The event starts June 22th at Legends Billiards in Inman.
Registration starts at 10 a.m.
It is $10 fee to ride. There will also be a live band and door prizes!
