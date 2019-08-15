GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Harley Davidson of Greenville said they are hosting a community fundraiser on Sept. 4 for a 5-year-old boy battling leukemia.
According to a news release, 5-year-old Maddox was taken to the doctor by his parents Tyler and Ashley Rehn on July 10 for what they thought was just a virus that was causing severe stomach pains. The diagnosis was far worse. Doctors said Maddox is suffering from B Cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.
Treatment had to begin immediately and Maddox has needed multiple blood and platelet transfusions since.
Organizers of the fundraiser said Maddox’s treatment journey will take approximately three years.
Maddox has already been through three sets of chemotherapy and a spinal tap. Tyler and Ashley have been told that the next 6 months for Maddox will be the most difficult, and will require frequent trips to the hospital for check-ups and blood draws, as well as twice a week visits for chemotherapy treatments and spinal taps.
Organizers are seeking donations for the September fundraiser. Contact b.widmaier@live.com to learn more.
The fundraiser will be on Sep. 4 from 6-9 p.m. during Bike Night.
The event will feature food, a silent auction, drinks, and a live band.
A GoFundMe has also been setup to help the family.
