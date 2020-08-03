KINSTON, NC (FOX Carolina) Eight Asheville Fire Department firefighters have joined the Buncombe County Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team in Kinston, North Carolina to assist in emergency support ahead of tropical storm Isaias.
The storm is expected to hit the North Carolina coast late Monday night, early Tuesday morning. The team will be on standby to assist in emergency support due to the probable effects of Isaias.
They departed Asheville on August 1 and headed east with equipment and supplies to support both water rescues and structural damage. They're expected to stay for around a week, though the plan is subject to change based on the path and damage of Isaias and the need for emergency response support.
The North Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 2 is comprised of personnel from Buncombe County Emergency Management and local fire departments. They specialize in swift water rescue, search and rescue and structural safety.
