Central, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Emergency Management confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday morning that a search for two kayakers is underway after they went missing at Cateechee Beach Park in Central.
According to emergency management, the two kayakers were reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening.
Officials say the two missing people consist of one adult and one juvenile, identified as 13-year-old Parker Ramey, and that both are reportedly inexperienced kayakers.
Ramey's family said when the family returned to the beach around 8:30 p.m., Parker hopped into a kayak and was supposed to stay on the river's bank but went out on the water, prompting an adult to go after her.
Ramey's mother said they were in an orange kayak and a yellow kayak and that neither was wearing a helmet. Rapids in the area are reportedly listed between class one and three depending on water levels. Current river levels can be found here.
Emergency management says multiple teams have responded to aid in the search. Swift water rescue teams and an Anderson County helicopter equipped with thermal vision are assisting in the search which is spanning the length of 12 mile creek all the way to Lake Hartwell.
Teams are currently still set up at Catchee Beach Park. At this time deputies are actively searching boat ramps along the river while it's dark and crews will continue the river search around 7 a.m.
