ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Crowds have gathered again along the streets of downtown Asheville to protest the death of George Floyd.
Protesters gathered in front of the municipal building for the second night in a row on Monday.
Police say that after three and a half hours of peaceful protests, several rounds of fireworks were shot at police officers who were standing in front of the municipal building.
Following the fireworks, police deployed tear gar and pepper balls to disperse the crowds.
The crowd then moved downtown, and crowds began to vandalize city property.
Witnesses also reported groups were burning an American flag and breaking into businesses in downtown Asheville.
A confederate statue of Zebulon Vance was also spray painted with graffiti.
Some protesters were seen downtown helping to clean up the vandalized stores.
Carolyn M. who has been helping us in our coverage of the situation in Asheville, North Carolina posted this picture with the caption:
"It’s really important to note that protesters are now cleaning up the shattered glass from the Hazel Twenty boutique in downtown Asheville. Whoever broke it did not represent the vast majority of people here who seem to be against property damage."
SWAT responded to assist police with dispersing the rioters.
It is unclear how many have been arrested on Monday evening.
Christina Hallingse with Asheville Police says they are further investigating after shell casings were located downtown, after multiple weapons were discharged into the air.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
