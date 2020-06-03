ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - As protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd continued for another night in Asheville, more arrests were made as demonstrators stayed out past the citywide curfew.
Our crews on the ground confirmed Asheville police began dispersing protesters bast the 8 p.m. curfew near Haywood Road and Walnut Road. However, some demonstrators did not leave. Tear gas was used again, and arrests were made in the area.
This is the second night of curfew imposed on the city. During the first night, APD made 22 arrests all tied to the protests. APD also confirmed they destroyed medical supplies and water bottles after warning a group of people who had set up a tent.
