GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dressed in camo pants, 6 year old Aria along with her 1st grade class honored military men and women's service to our country.
They played a video of her dad staff sgt. Matthew Cook.
The message ended with Sgt. Cook saying, "By the way Aria, I have a surprise for you."
But Aria couldn't even look up because it was a painful reminder of his absence. Little did she know he was just a few feet away.
Staff Sgt. Cook is back home in the upstate and taking orders from his daughter 6 year old aria. Cook was serving our country in kuwait for 9 months.
Aria cried, “I missed you daddy" as she hugged her father.
So little Aria is happy he is back and she gets to show him off to her friends.
Aria told her dad, “you do not know all of my friends."
Sgt. Cook responded with the question, “so you want me to meet them all?“ Aria replied, “yes!” Sgt. Cook says, "yes ma’am.” Aria says, “and the whole entire building”
Staff Sgt. Matthew cook has served for 17 years and spent many years away from his family, but he hopes that they understand why his service is necessary.
Sgt. Cook says he "tried to do something that will make myself proud and make my family proud and make my kids proud."
Her school Lakeview elementary in Greenwood District 50 hopes that the students also realize just how important his service is as well as the impact that his sacrifice has on those he loves the most.
Kayla Beard, the music teacher at Lakeview Elementary, says "they don’t know what it is like to have a parent in the army. They don’t know what it’s like to have to deal without a parent. So I wanted to bring him in and let him speak to the kids."
We asked Aria, "How do you feel now that he is back?"
She replied, "Happy"
They class thanked Sgt. Cook for his service and we are thankful for him as well.
