GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuition and required fees at the state's 16 technical colleges will be covered for specific students in spring of 2022, according to the South Carolina Technical College System.
Governor Henry McMaster's SC Workforce Scholarships for the Future will cover the cost for South Carolina residents, including those in high-demanding fields.
The high-demanding fields include the following:
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Hospitality/tourism
- Construction
- Transportation
- Distribution and logistics
- Criminal justice
- Early care and education
- Human services
The program said students don't have to apply for S.C. Workforce Scholarships for the Future. The scholarship will be applied to students enrolled in a qualified program after applying all other scholarships and grants.
Click here to apply to Greenville Technical College.
Learn more about the S.C. Workforce Scholarships for the Future here.
MORE NEWS: New weather patterns, developments creating more flood prone areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.