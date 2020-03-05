ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials in Abbeville say two children who were barricaded inside a mobile home during a standoff were safely recovered from the residence Wednesday evening, and a teenage suspect was behind bars without bond on Thursday on a list of charges.
The incident unfolded along Highway 72 and deputies from multiple area sheriff's office were called in to assist. More than 50 law enforcement officers responded to the scene.
According to mayor Delano Freeman, Abbeville PD first responded to the scene in the Saw Mill Acres neighborhood around 3:32 p.m. Outside the residence, they met with a female victim who said her boyfriend assaulted her and threatened her with a firearm.
Freeman said the victim hid in an abandoned car nearby until police arrived. The victim also told police the suspect still had the two children inside the home.
At first, Freeman said the suspect refused to let the children go, but eventually relented after several hours. We're told the children, both under the age of 5, are now safe and only suffered minor bruises.
The Abbeville County Sheriff's Office said all mobile homes in the neighborhood and nearby stores were also evacuated in case shots were fired.
The area was blocked off as far as 60 yards away from the home where the standoff was happening.
Just after 7:45 p.m. officials said the standoff was over and the suspect was in custody. Tear gas was used to force the suspect out. Police said he came out of a back door and was immediately handcuffed, taken to the hospital to be checked out, and then booked into jail.
The suspect was later identified as 19-year-old William Abercrombie.
Police also said the children were not Abercrombie's nor his girlfriend's. Rather, they were Abercrombie's sister's children. They've since been released to their parents after a check at the hospital.
Abbeville PD also noted The scene came to an end around 7:30 p.m.
Abercrombie now faces the following charges:
- One count of criminal domestic violence - high and aggravated
- Two counts of kidnapping
- One count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- One count of resisting arrest
Abercrombie appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon and was denied bond.
The video below contains explicit language:
During the bond hearing, Abercrombie told the judge he suffers from bipolar disorder and has not been taking his medication.
Abercrombie asked for bond because he said he babysits his nieces and nephews for his sister, who does not have another sitter, and did not want her to lose her job. He also told the judge that the victim in the case is the mother of his child.
Abercrombie became very upset when the judge told him his bond could not be set on Thursday and began repeating "I should have (expletive) killed myself" until the judge scolded him for using that language in the courtroom.
The judge said a circuit judge will have to set a bond for Abercrombie at a later date.
