DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Five confirmed Thursday an arrest was made after bomb threats naming Byrnes High School were posted on social media.
The school district said police began investigating on October 18 after a school employee reported seeing the threats on Twitter. The threats reportedly mentioned bombing the school and specifically targeting LGBT students.
The school district said the suspect, a student, made up the Twitter account and used that account to tweet the threats. The suspect was identified via an IP address connected to that Twitter account.
According to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, Johnathan Logan-Guy Radford, 18, was booked on October 19 and charged with making a bomb threat first offense by the Duncan Police Department.
