CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A teen couple reported that they were kidnapped in a possible car jacking incident in Clinton Sunday night, according to the Clinton Police Department.
According to the police report, at 9 p.m. two teens were approached by a man asking for a ride at the Pilot located at 12818 Highway 56 North. He offered $300 to drive him to the Spartanburg area. After agreeing, they left the Pilot heading west on I-26 with the man in the back of the car.
The man later pulled out a gun and waived it around toward the music. We're told he did not make any threats or demands but mention killing four people. The teens stopped at the man's house once they got to Spartanburg and asked for him to get out of the car.
The report said the the man then started making threats towards the teens and told the boy to get out of the car. When the boy stepped out, the female jumped out with him.
The teens were found by Chester County deputies, according to the report.
We're still working to learn more information.
